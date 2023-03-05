Mustangs have huge Region 9 Play-In wins

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball faced off against Eastern Wyoming College earlier tonight for the first play-in game. The last time the WWCC Women’s Basketball hosted this event was the 2013-2014 season. Western was listed as the #4 seed with the #5 seed being Eastern Wyoming College. The Lady Mustangs dominated the competition though landing them the home win with a final score of 73-61.

The Mustangs played their play-in game in Riverton yesterday afternoon. The Mustangs were listed as the #5 seed with the Rustlers listed as the #4 seed. The Mustangs had tough competition but defeated the Rustlers and won 80-74.

The Lady Mustangs and Mustangs are set to play in the Region IX Tournament next week beginning March 9th in Scottsbluff, NE.