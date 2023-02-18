Lady Tigers and Boys’ Basketball destroy Riverton tonight

Rock Springs Lady Tigers – Wyo4News Photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Lady Tigers and Boy’s Basketball went up against Riverton Wolverines tonight. Lady Tigers stopped out their competition, 53 to 39. Afterward, the Tigers defeated the Wolverines, 59 to 45. The arena was packed tonight as tonight was also senior night. Congratulations to all the seniors!

RS Senior Night – Wyo4News photo

Tomorrow they head to Cody to play against the Broncs and Fillie.

Don’t miss the many Make-A-Wish activities being held this week to support your local Tigers and Rock Springs community. The Make-A-Wish game will be held at the Rock Springs High School for the Make-A-Wish competition on Feb. 23, 2023.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers – Wyo4News Photo