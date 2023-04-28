Lady Tigers fall while Tigers rise over Riverton in recent games

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For a second time this season, the Tigers and Lady Tigers stood their ground on the field hosting the Riverton Wolverines.

The Riverton Lady Wolverines currently standing at #1 in 4A West, took down the Lady Tigers 3-0.

The Tigers currently standing at #3 in 4A West dominated the Wolverines 2-0.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers are back on the road to Jackson for their next scheduled games. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 3:00 p.m., with the Tigers playing at 5:00 p.m.

Senior Night article will be posted separately.