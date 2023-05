Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING –– The Rock Springs Lady Tigers battled hard on their first consolation match at State against Cody’s Lady Broncs & Fillies. Cody won on a walk-off ground-out and rallied from a 9-2 deficit with 7 runs in the 4th to tie it. Hitchcock had 1 hit and 4 RBIs, leading to the Lady Tigers losing, 10-9. This brings the Lady Tiger’s season to a close.