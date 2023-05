Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, the Lady Tigers went up the Lady Broncs and Fillies at the Paul Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs. During the conference game, the Lady Broncs and Fillie barely defeated the Lady Tigers, 14-11. In the second match-up, Lady Tigers were defeated, 14-8.

Tomorrow, the Lady Tigers will bat against Worland. They will also have their senior recognition before the Varsity game.