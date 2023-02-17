Lady Wolves dominate the competition while Boys’ Basketball falls to Evanston

Green River Basketball – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The crowd came to support their Lady Wolves and Boys’ Basketball tonight with neon. The Wolves went against the Evanston Devils. The Lady Wolves defeated their competition 52 to 38, while the Wolves lost, 65 to 70. Tonight was also senior night tonight.

The Wolves play against Jackson Hole on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Jackson Hole.

Don’t miss the many Make-A-Wish activities being held this week to support your local Wolves and Green River community. The Make-A-Wish game will be held at the Rock Springs High School for the Make-A-Wish competition on Feb. 23, 2023.

