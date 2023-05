Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

POWELL, WYOMING — The Green River High School Lady Wolves and Wolves soccer teams went up against the Panthers today in Powell, Wyoming for conference matches.

While the Lady Wolves fell to the Lady Panthers, 7-3, the Wolves were able to come out victorious. Wolves 3, Powell 2 – Green River Wolves win a sudden death shootout in second death stage, 6-5