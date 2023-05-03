Lady Wolves fall, Wolves soccer victorious against Lander Tigers

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Lady Wolves and Wolves went up against the Lander Tigers today for their final home game and conference match before state. The Lady Wolves lost to the Lady Tigers, with a score of 2-2 at the end of regulations and a shootout of 5-4. The Wolves were able to be victorious over the Tigers, beating them 3-0.

During the halftime of the girl’s soccer game, Green River High School recognized its seniors. The Wolves and Lady Wolves will go up against Pinedale’s Wranglers on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Pinedale.