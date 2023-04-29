Lady Wolves fall, Wolves victorious in soccer against Mountain View Buffalos

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Warm weather brought crowds to the Green River High School soccer games. Today, the Wolves and Lady Wolves competed against Mountain View. The Lady Wolves lost to the Lady Buffalos, 2-1, but the Wolves became victorious against the Buffalos, 2-1. The next home game will be Tuesday, May 2 against Lander Tigers.

During half-time at the boy’s soccer game, they recognized all the young seniors. During Tuesday’s game with Lander, the girl’s seniors will be recognized.

Wyo4News Photo
Wyo4News Photo

