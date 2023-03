Wyo4News Photo – Green River Lady Wolves Basketball

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING — This morning, the Green River Lady Wolves 4A basketball started at 9 a.m. as they went against Kelly Walsh Trojans after the Trojans lost against Thunder Basin yesterday, 63-33. In the Consolation Game (Game 8), the Lady Wolves varsity basketball team battled back into the game, with a half-time score of Kelly Walsh 35 and Green River 18. They barely lost Friday’s Consolation Game for State to the Kelly Walsh Trojans, 52-47.