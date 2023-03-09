Lady Wolves first basketball game falls short at State

2023 Regionals 2nd Place Champions – Photo submitted by the Girls’ Basketball Coach, Richard Carroll



Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING — This morning, the Green River Lady Wolves 4A basketball started at 9 a.m. as they went against the Sheridan Broncs. It was a quick game that last around an hour where the Lady Wolves varsity basketball team lost Thursday’s home playoff game for State to the Lady Broncs, 51-39.

The Green River Lady Wolves will go against either Thunder Basin or Kelly Walsh tomorrow, March 10 at 9 a.m. If they win, they will go on to try and win the Consolation Trophy Game on Saturday.