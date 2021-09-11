Lady Wolves Golf in first place at conference tournament

Lady Wolves golf team (Submitted photo)

September 11, 2021 — After the first day of play at the 3A West Regional Golf Championships in Pinedale, the Green River Lady Wolves hold a commanding 48 stroke lead heading in today’s final day of play. The Wolves boys finished the first day in the fourth position. Cody leads the boy’s tournament.

The Lady Wolves Isabell Sales recorded the day’s low girls score with 85. Teammate Kaela Gibson was second carding an 89.

The Green River boys Ryker Mele is currently tied for third in the boy’s individual race.