Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Lady Wolves battered up today against the Lady Warriors in Green River. The Lady Wolves were able to win both games. During the conference game, the Lady Wolves beat the Lady Warriors 14-4 in a 5-inning 10-run rule. During the second game, the Lady Wolves won, 10-9. Congratulations!

Tomorrow, the Lady Wolves will compete against Cody. They will also have their senior recognition before the Varsity game.