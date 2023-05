Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING — During their first consolation match, the Green River High School Lady Wolves went up against Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. The Lady Wolves were unable to make a run until the very end of the game, where Shelby Carson, senior, made the one run right at the end. Thy Lady Wolves lost to the Lady Trojans 16-1, which brings their season to an end.