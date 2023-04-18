Lady Wolves win over Worland; Lady Tigers fall short to Cody in softball games

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — The Lady Wolves and Tigers hit the field again this afternoon as they played in another round of their conference games.

The Lady Wolves hit the field with the Lady Warriors leading to a 17-8 win. The Lady Wolves currently sit #5 in 4A West.

The Lady Tigers fell short to the Lady Fillies with a final score of 20-4. The Lady Tigers are currently #4 in 4A West.

Both teams’ schedules are packed as the state is continuing to make up games due to the snow storms. Green River’s next scheduled game is this Friday, April 21, against Natrona County High School in Casper beginning at 3:30 p.m. Rock Springs is set to play this Friday, April 21, against Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.