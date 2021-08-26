Local tennis teams square off while Tiger golf hosts tournament

August 26, 2021 -In area high school sports today, The Rock Springs Invitational golf tournament will begin today at the White Mountain Golf Course. Twelve high school teams are scheduled to compete including Green River and host Rock Springs.

Other teams competing are Cheyenne East and Central, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Pinedale, Riverton, and Star Valley. The tournament will conclude on Friday.

Tee off times will begin at 1 p.m. today and 10 a.m. on Friday.

In high school tennis today, Rock Springs and Green River will meet in Green River. Matches will begin at 4 p.m. Both Green River and Rock Springs teams will travel to Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday.