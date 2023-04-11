Madi Yoak signs letter of intent for softball

Madi Yoak with parents and Coach Blair Aimone – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, Madi Yoak signed her letter of intent for softball. Yoak decided to go on and play college softball at Glennville State University in West Virginia.

Yoak explained that she chose Glennville State University because she has family that lives only fifteen minutes away, but also mentioned, “Out of all the colleges I talked with they were the only ones that I liked what they had to say and they seemed more interested in me, so it was easier to decide.” She will be studying nursing in college. “I already have my Associate’s in Health Science, but I think I will minor in a couple of other things while I am there.”

Yoak plays middle and field but can play in other positions. She has been playing softball since she was eight years old. She expressed that she is excited to experience a different level of softball and a new college. Her favorite thing about the sport is making home runs, diving, and the comradery that you make with your team. She will miss her family the most.

Head Softball Coach, Blair Aimone, expressed, “I am really proud of Madi for continuing her softball career. She’s going to excel at it. She’s a hard worker and I was really blessed to have the chance to coach her. I am really excited for her and can’t wait to see what she does up there. It’s an experience of a lifetime. I played softball in college and still look back to those years, so I am so excited that Madi gets to experience that because not everyone gets to.”