Many Tigers placed while at State this weekend

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs High School Tigers Wrestling Team went up against hard opponents this weekend. They competed in the 4A Division for State Title at Casper, Wyoming, but were short in the end. Sheridan (260) won State Championship, Thunderbasin (247.5) won 2nd place and Star Valley (235) narrowly lost, winning 3rd. Rock Springs High School won 8th place with a total score of 111.

Rock Springs Boy Wrestlers that placed are:

132 lbs – Broc Fletcher – 1st Place

160 lbs – Sam Thornhill – 2nd Place

182 lbs – Matthew Foster – 4th Place

195 lbs – Ian Dickinson – 3rd Place

Rock Springs Girl Wrestlers that placed are:

170 lbs – Hali Witt – 6th Place

190 lbs – Maggie Smith – 1st Place