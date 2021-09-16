New High School Volleyball Polls released

September 16, 2021 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team has won 11 straight matches since dropping their first three of the season, but that still hasn’t given them a spot in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll top five. The Lady Tigers did receive some votes this week but placed eighth in the voting. Laramie, Casper Kelly Walsh, and Cheynne East continue this week at #1, #2, and #3, respectively. Cody moved into the #4 slot, with Gillette’s Thunder Basin rounding out the top five.

The Lady Tigers will host #2 Kelly Walsh at 1 a.m. and Casper Natrona around noon at Tiger Arena on Saturday. Green River, which didn’t receive any votes this week, will host Natrona on Friday night.

Mountain View is still on top of the 3A poll, with neighboring Lyman at #2. Mountain View travels to Pinedale on Friday while Lyman is at Kemmerer. The two teams will switch opponents on Saturday.

Farson-Eden moved into the #5 ranking in the 1A voting, where Kaycees is #1. Farson-Eden is at Encampment Saturday morning.