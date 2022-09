“Partner with a Wolf” tennis event to take place Monday

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Next week is Homecoming Week in Green River. Before all the festivities happen though, Green River Tennis would like to community to participate in “Partner with a Wolf”, a fun evening of tennis followed by appetizers at the Green River High School courts. This event was rescheduled and will now be held Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to their flyer, “We would like to invite parents, family members, friends, and community members to participate in a fun evening of tennis followed by appetizers and drinks. Participants will be partnered with members of our 2022 Green River Team to play doubles games. If you don’t want to play tennis, you are welcome to come and watch while meeting our players and coaches. In return, we are asking for donations for our program to be used for balls, equipment, gear, and food for our current season.”

If you are interested in a fun night or if you would like to donate to the Green River Tennis teams, please contact Coach Harder. Anyone is welcome to attend. You can e-mail Couch Harder at [email protected] or call him at 307-872-8348.