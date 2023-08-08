Pokes to face Saint Louis in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The bracket for the fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational has been released as the 2023 in-season tournament will be played November 16, 17 and 19 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

The Cowboys will open action against Saint Louis on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Noon, MT. It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1955. All Wyoming basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

The upper half of the bracket has College of Charleston versus Vermont and Saint Louis meeting Wyoming in afternoon session games on November 16. The evening session features Wichita State playing Coastal Carolina and Furman facing Liberty.

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational is an eight-team, 12-game bracketed tournament. The first-round winners play in the semi-finals on November 17. The title game is set for 3:30 p.m. (MT) on November 19 at the HTC Center.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational field has a combined eight shared or outright conference regular season titles in the last three seasons, with Vermont leading the America East each of those three years, Liberty at the top of the ASUN standings two of the three, and Charleston (Colonial), Furman (SoCon) and Wichita State (American) each topping the standings once in that span.

Six of the eight teams in the field have appeared in the NCAA Tournament at least once in the past three seasons – Charleston, Liberty, Furman, Vermont, Wichita State, and Wyoming.

After winning their respective post-season conference tournaments, Charleston, Furman, and Vermont competed in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament.