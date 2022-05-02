Quinten Gasaway signs letter of intent for Cross Country and Track

Quinten Gasaway with coaches, wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tonight, Quinten Gasaway signed his letter of intent with Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming. He will be their distance runner for Cross Country and Track.

One reason Gasaway decided Central Wyoming College was the better choice out of all the schools was that the campus was smaller. Another reason was when he met with the coach, he had a very good connection and a great feeling about him. During Track at Rock Springs High School, he ran distance for the 1 mile, 2 miles, and 800 meters and will continue that at Central Wyoming College.

He wishes to continue his health and science courses to eventually become a veterinarian. He is most excited about going to a new town and trying out higher learning. “I’ve heard college is different than high school and can’t wait to experience it,” Gasaway said.

His favorite thing about Track was being a single athlete. It helped him focus and concentrate better. He will miss his team and coaches and everything they have done to help him succeed. Since he only was able to be with them for 3 years due to covid-19, he does wish that he’d have had a little more time with them to learn even more.