Record number of teams to compete in Thoman wrestling tournament

January 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

According to information released by Tony Beardsley of Sweetwater County School District #2, a record number of teams will participate in this year’s Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament. The dual meet, featuring teams from Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado, will take place Friday and Saturday at various locations in Green River.

The tournament gets under at 1 p.m. today and features a varsity boys dual meet tournament, a boys JV tournament, and a girls varsity tournament.

Varsity Dual Tournament

The boy’s varsity dual meet will feature a pool competition on Friday and Saturday morning, determining who advances to Saturday’s championship duals.

Today, host Green River will compete in Varsity Pool A against Rosevelt, Colorado, Salem Hill, Utah, and Wyoming teams from Cokeville, Riverton, and Laramie. All those matches will occur at the Green River High School Main Gym. The Wolves’ first dual is at 1 p.m.

Rock Springs will battle in Varsity Pool C against Evanston, Worland, Mountain View, Cheyenne South, and Grantsville, Utah. Those matches will take place at the Green River Recreation Center. The Tigers’ first dual will be at 1 p.m., while Mountain Views’ first dual is at 2 p.m.

Lyman will also wrestle at the Green River Recreation Center in Varsity Pool D against Cheyenne East, Rawlins, and Kemmerer, along with Rifle, Colorado, and Uintah, Utah (#2). The Eagles’ first dual will be at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, final pool matches will start at 10 a.m., with the top teams from each of the four pools advancing to the Championship Semi-Finals at noon at the Green River High School Main Gym. The Championship and Third Place dual matches will follow.

In the girl’s tournament, individual matches will take place in the Green River High School Auxilary Gym starting at 2 p.m.