Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Weather has postponed both the Rock Springs and Green River High School girls’ softball games, which both were supposed to go up against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh tomorrow and Saturday. These games have been rescheduled tentatively for April 7 or 8.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves will go up against each other in the next scheduled game, which will be on Tuesday, March 28.