Rock Springs and Green River track and field compete in Kelly Walsh Invitational

CASPER, WYOMING — Rock Springs and Green River outdoor track and field competed at Kelly Walsh High School for their Kelly Walsh Invitational 2023. There were 18 events scored. Rock Springs girls came in 5th while Green River came in 7th. Rock Springs boys came in 4th while Green River came in 6th. Their final results are as follows:

Women – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

Natrona County High School 218 Kelly Walsh High School 132 Cheyenne Central High School 120.50 Laramie High School 72.50 Rock Springs High School 56 Big Horn High School 26 Green River High School 21 Encampment High School 15

Men – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored