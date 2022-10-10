Rock Springs Avengers u19 win 2022 Equality State Championship

Photo submitted by Perri Rubeck

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [Article written by Perri Rubeck]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Brotherhood Becomes a Championship. The Rock Springs Avengers u19 Boys Team Captured the 2022 Equality State Championship on October 9 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, WY.

The championship match was the culmination of a commitment these players and coaches made to each other for over a decade. Yes, many of these players along with these coaches started this soccer journey in 2012 playing RSSA.

This combination of players has been termed, “The Dream Team” by those closely related to the team. It’s a combination of players from Rock Springs and Green River with a genuine passion for the game and true respect for one another.

The season started off a bit rocky as the Avengers dropped two of three games at the Casper Fall Classic.

Next was the Rock Challenge where the Avengers stumbled once again losing to Laramie in the preliminary round. This forced the Avengers to play Jackson in the semifinals. (Jackson won the 4A state title in HS the last three seasons.)

The Jackson game was the turning point of the season for the Avengers as they defeated Jackson in Overtime to advance to the Rock Challenge Championship for a rematch with Laramie.

In the championship game, it was a completely different story from the preliminary round loss. The Avengers rolled to victory earning the championship medal by shutting out the Laramie team.

Next was the Fremont Toyota Shootout in Lander. The Avengers swept the bracket defeating Riverton, avenging an earlier loss to Gillette, and beating Casper twice to claim their second consecutive tournament championship of the year.

The Equality State Championship is the culminating event for the fall soccer season of club-level soccer.

The tournament’s first game for the Avengers was round three with Casper. Rock Springs prevailed 3-2.

In the evening match-up was a rematch with the last team to defeat the Avengers, Laramie. This game was never in question Rock Springs led 5-0 at halftime and coasted to a 6-2 victory.

The semifinal round is a cross-bracket format where: (1) Rock Springs v (2) Worland and (1) Gillette v (2) Casper.

Rock Springs won decisively over Worland with goals from Stone Rubeck, Guy Grace and a hat-trick from Jeff Hyatt. Casper defeated Gillette in the other semifinal to set-up Round 4 between the two best teams in the state.

As the sun began to set on the fall soccer season with the championship game intensity in the air both teams prepared for a game they would never forget. The “Brotherhood” definition was discussed inside the huddle of the Avengers with players and coaches discussing what soccer means to each of them. The bond between players and coaches and one another is what allows good teams to become great teams… they play for each other, a true brotherhood.

Photo submitted by Perri Rubeck

The game was back and forth early with Casper having opportunities at the net where GK Hudson Conrad prevailed to keep the game scoreless. Joshua Sosa used speed, grit and determination to find the net and give the Avengers the 1-0 halftime lead.

The second half started with an assist from Rubeck to Hyatt that led to a 2-0 lead as Hyatt converted on a penalty kick. Moments later Sosa outran the Casper defender and netted his second goal of the match.

With a 3-0 lead it was time for the defense to lock down Casper and capture the Gold Medal for the Rock Springs Avengers. The defense was the staple of this team all season and it was only fitting that they were able to gain the clean sheet in securing the shutout victory in the State Championship Match.

A magical season… thanks for the ride!

State Championship: RS Avengers 3 Casper Blades 0 – Final.