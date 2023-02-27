Rock Springs Basketball game canceled today, heading to Regionals this week

Rock Springs Basketball – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With poor roads and hazardous weather, the Rock Springs Tigers have had to cancel their games with Kelly Walsh multiple times. The first time this happened was on Jan. 27, when they reschedule to Feb. 2 and played in Rock Springs. Today’s game was a rescheduled match from Feb. 25, 2023, to be played in Casper, but due to road closures and Regionals this week, this game has been canceled.

Rock Springs Tigers head off to Regionals in Star Valley this week. Regionals are held on March 2, 3, and 4, 2023.

The game schedule for Boys 4A West Regionals (Star Valley High School and Middle School) is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Game 1: (NW-1) Riverton vs. (SW-4) Green River, noon

Game 2: (SW-2) Jackson vs. (NW-3) Rock Springs, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: (NW-2) Cody vs. (SW-3) Evanston, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (SW-1) Star Valley vs. (NW-4) Kelly Walsh, 7:30 p.m.

The game schedule for Girls 4A West Regionals (Star Valley High School and Middle School) is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Game 1: (SW-1) Green River vs. (NW-4) Riverton, 9 a.m.

Game 2: (NW-2) Rock Springs vs. (SW-3) Evanston, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: (NW-1) Cody vs. (SW-4) Jackson, 3 p.m.

Game 4: (SW-2) Star Valley vs. (NW-3) Kelly Walsh, 4:30 p.m.

Wyo4News will keep an update on the wins and losses throughout Regionals.