Rock Springs Boys’ Swimming is heading to State

Rock Springs High School Swimming and Diving State Team – Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Boys’ Swimming will be participating in State in the 4A division on Feb. 17 and 18 in Gillette, Wyoming. Rock Springs Swim consisted of 28 swimmers, and of those 7 qualified for State this year. Those that qualified and heading to State Swimming are Dailen Pedersen, John Spicer, Gunner Seiloff, TJ Stephens, Bryce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Cameron Ribordy, Carter McBurnett, Magnus Miller, Wesley Muir, and Hudson Poyer.

The Rock Springs High School Boys’ Swimming Head Coach Avery Otto-Horn talked about the season. “I think it has gone really well. The kids worked super hard all season and were extremely coachable. They have had several different coaches over the past years so for them to be doing as well as they are this year, I’m just really impressed with all of them.”

Otto-Horn believes all of her athletes will place this year. She mentioned, “I honestly think all of my qualifiers have a really good chance at placing this year. We believe John Spicer is going to have a really good chance at State. He tappers really well. He also did really well last year. Gunner Seiloff is another one we’re expecting to be in the A Finals and possibly have a chance at All-State. Dailen Pedersen is one that has a great chance of breaking into the A Finals.”

Otto-Horn stated that just because she’s young doesn’t make her soft when coaching. She talked about how she’s a little bit harder on the boys than most would think. “I was a Division 1 athlete so I know what it takes for the boys to be successful in just a short 12-week season. My coaching philosophy is ‘You get in what you put in’ so I try to encourage them to show up every day and try their hardest, even if all they can do that day is just show up.”

Training can be brutal for swimmers. Otto-Horn said, “We train two times in the morning, from 6 o’clock to 7:30 a.m. In the morning those are our sprint/power days. We do lots of race-pace training. It teaches them how to get up early in the morning and race, even though their bodies are tired. In the afternoon, we would practice from 4:30 -7 p.m. and do 30 minutes of dry land, which consisted of running, push-ups, sit-ups, ab work, stretching, and then swimming for 55 to 6,000 yards in the afternoon practices. I would say we were averaging 7,000 – 8,000 yards a day, which is roughly 4-5 miles of swimming.”

Otto-Horn closed by stating that “I want to thank my athletes for trusting me and being so coachable. I would like to thank their parents for trusting me to work with their kids and the also the school district.”

Otto-Horn may be only 23, but she has a lot of history of swimming. She was an assistant coach last year and head coach this year for Rock Springs. “I have been swimming since middle school and ended up joining the club program in Green River. I swam all throughout high school on both the club and high school teams. I just fell in love with racing.” Otto-Horn earned All-State and All-Conference honors four times and was a four-time conference champion and two-time state champion. She swam for the Univerity of Wyoming on a scholarship for two years after high school. “I just always wanted to be a coach. My coach, when I was younger, told me that if you really wanted to be good at something, you had to become a student of that sport. So that’s what I did.” Otto-Horn since then has done a lot of research on what other coaches and athletes have been doing to better themselves and the athletes, which aids her teachings toward her own students.