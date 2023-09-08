Rock Springs head football coach placed on leave following investigation results

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School Football Head Coach Theodore Holmstrom has been placed on leave from his coaching and teaching duties pending the results of an investigation conducted by the school district.

Levi Stephens, Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Coach and teacher for the past decade at Rock Springs High School, will be the Interim Head Coach. Tiger Football, 1-1 for the 2023 season, plays Campbell County High School at home tonight, Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Given that this is an active investigation involving personnel matters, the district will not go into any further detail. “We understand that people will naturally have questions about this, but we must ask everyone to understand that confidentiality in these matters is critical,” said Rock Springs High Principal Glen Suppes. “We’re focused now on conducting an investigation that’s as thorough as possible while also being fair to everyone involved. We’ll share more information about this as we are able.”

The school and school district have no further comment at this time.