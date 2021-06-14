Rock Springs hockey players advance to Mid-Am Multi District Advancement Camp

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 14, 2021) – Three Rock Springs residents have advanced to the Mid-Am Multi District Advancement Camp, which will be held in August at Bowling Green University in Ohio.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Joselyn Arrants, Anabella Fausett and Emery Punches-Mickelson were selected along with 19 other Wyoming girls to advance from the Northern Plains District Hockey camp, which was held in East Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the end of May.

To advance to the Northern Plains District Hockey camp, players had to first compete at the Wyoming Player Development Camp, which was held in Jackson, May 7-9.

Last season, Arrants played for the Boston Shamrocks 16U in Boston, Massachusetts, Fausett played for Team Wyoming Girls 14U and the Rock Springs Lady Miners and Punches-Mickelson played for Team Wyoming Girls 12U and the Rock Springs Lady Miners.