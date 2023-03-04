Rock Springs Prospectors win the first round of playoffs

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

March 3, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors Hockey team was in good spirits last night as they competed in their first game of the off-season. With a win of 6-4 on their back against the Seattle Totems, they are looking to add two more wins to this weekend.

Waltteri Kettunen of the Totems was the first on the board with his score at the 7:21 mark. That didn’t take a long lead as Matthew Pantone of the Prospectors came back scoring at the 10:14 mark. The Prospectors took the lead in the first period at the 17:27 mark with a score by John Tsatzalis. The rest of the night on the ice was pretty back and forth in terms of scoring, but the Prospectors held on as they scored three times in the third period landing them the win.

The Prospectors are set to go head-to-head with the Totems two more times this weekend. They will play them tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.