Rock Springs soccer concludes their first tournament today

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GILETTE, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams finished their first 2-day tournament today in Gilette at the Gillette East vs. West Tournament.

For the boy’s soccer games, Rock Springs defeated Campbell County, 3-0, Kelly Walsh beat Thunder Basin 2-0, and 4A Natrona County went into overtime against 3A Worland, 1-1.

During the girl’s soccer games, Campbell County beat Rock Springs, 3-2. Thunder Basin won against Kelly Walsh, 3-0, and 4A Natrona County defeated 3A Worland, 9-2.

Friday’s scores can be found here.

The Green River soccer teams will open their season next week.



