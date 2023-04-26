Rock Springs Soccer has double victory over Evanston

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

EVANSTON, WYOMING — Another day of soccer matches is in the books as Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers took on Evanston earlier today. Rock Springs teams were unstoppable today leading them to a double victory.

The Lady Tigers won 9-1 over the Lady Red Devils. They currently stand 5-4 and #4 in 4A West.

The Tigers won 4-0 over the Red Devils. The Tigers stand #5 in 4A West with a 6-3-1 record.

Both teams are scheduled to be back on home turf this Friday, April 27 as they host Riverton High School. Games will begin with the Lady Tigers at 3:00 p.m., and the Tigers at 5:00 p.m.