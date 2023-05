Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School Soccer Teams had a busy weekend in Casper, WY as they played against both Natrona County High School and Kelly Walsh High School.

The Lady Tigers fell to Natrona County 4-0 and also lost to Kelly Walsh 5-1.

The Tigers dominated over Natrona County 1-0 and dropped to Kelly Walsh 3-0.

Regionals is approaching beginning next Thursday and will be held in Rock Springs, WY. More information regarding brackets can be found here.