Rock Springs Soccer suffers losses to Jackson

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

JACKSON, WYOMING — Rock Springs Soccer Teams were away yesterday afternoon in Jackson for one of their final conference matches before Regionals next week.

#5 Jackson Lady Broncs came in the game ready to play against the Lady Tigers landing them the win 3-0. As of now, Rock Springs Lady Tigers are sitting #5 in 4A West.

With a tough fight for both sides of the ball, the #2 Broncs held the Tigers to the win, 1-0. The Tigers now stand #3 in 4A West.

Both teams are scheduled for another away game this Friday, May 5, 2023, in Casper against Natrona County. The Lady Tigers are set to play at 3:00 p.m. with the Tigers playing at 5:00 p.m.