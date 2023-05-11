Rock Springs Soccer Teams drop in Regional tournaments; Eliminated from State contention

Wyo4News Picture

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today began the 2023 4A West Regional Soccer Tournaments in Rock Springs. Games are being held at both the Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High fields today through Saturday. Rock Springs was first up this afternoon as both the girls and boys played.

For the first round in Regionals, the #5 Lady Tigers faced off with the #4 Jackson Hole Lady Broncs, as they lost 2-1. The Lady Tigers have been eliminated from the State Tournament.

The #3 Tigers started their Regional journey against the #6 Natrona County Mustangs, but ending up losing 3-1. The Tigers have also been eliminated from the State Tournament.

State Soccer for 4A and 3A will be held in Sweetwater County beginning next Thursday, May 18, 2023. More information regarding State Soccer can be found here.