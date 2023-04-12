Rock Springs Soccer Teams split match victories over Riverton High School

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

RIVERTON, WYOMING — Due to the intense storm the state received this past week, Rock Springs High School vs. Riverton High School soccer matches were moved to yesterday afternoon in Riverton, WY. In a much-anticipated game, both teams played extremely hard, with each side of the ball pulling out a win.

The Lady Tigers began their game at 3:00 p.m. yesterday. The Lady Tigers lost 1-0 and are now 2-3 overall.

The Tigers entered the turf at 5:00 p.m. yesterday. The Tigers are now 3-2-1 overall.

Weather permitting, both RSHS Soccer Teams are back on their home field this Thursday as they host Natrona County. The Lady Tigers will begin at 3:00 p.m., with the Tigers taking the field at 5:00 p.m.