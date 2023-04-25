Rock Springs Softball suffers conference loss to Kelly Walsh

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was a cold day at Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex as rain/snow storms slowly moved their way in. With just enough time to play, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers hosted the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans for another conference match-up.

The Lady Tigers lost their conference match to the Lady Trojans 4-0. According to WyoPreps, “Griffith tossed a 4-hit shutout in the circle for KW. She also had 2 hits & 1 RBI at the plate. Clair added 2 hits & drove in 1”.

Green River Lady Wolves and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are set to face each other again this upcoming Thursday, April 27, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Park in Green River.