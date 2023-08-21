Rock Springs Tennis results from Cody and Powell matchups

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Tiger Tennis is now in season and are competing hard in their non-conference matchups. This past weekend the team faced off with Powell and Cody. The girls lost 4-1 against Cody and 3-2 against Powell. The boys lost 5-0 against Cody and Powell.

Tigers Girls Results – Cody

1S: Karlie Nandrup (RS) def. Noelle Graham: 6-3, 6-1

2S: Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Abby Jones: 6-2, 6-4

1D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Hitt/Barker: 6-2, 6-0

2D: Foote/Wassink (Cody) def. Frazier/Turnwall: 6-2, 6-4

3D: McGonagle/Dansie (Cody) def. Killpack/Atwood: 6-0, 6-0

Tigers Boys Results – Cody

1S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Chandler Smith: 6-1, 6-1

2S: Carter Thompson (Cody) def. Tanner Tryzbiak: 6-1, 6-2

1D: Dudrick/Miller (Cody) def. Swafford/Davies: 6-1, 6-1

2D: Schwab/Wallace (Cody) def. Baker/Aanerud: 6-3, 0-6, 7-6

3D: Law/Dominngo (Cody) def. Powell/Christensen: 1-6, 6-2, 7-6

Tigers Girls Results – Powell

1S: Karlie Nandrup (RS) def. Lachelle Lee: 6-4, 6-2 (Karlie Nandrup moved to 5-0 on the season)

2S: Abby Jones (RS) def. Maya Landwehr: 6-1, 6-2

1D: L. Whipple/N. Whipple (Pow) def. Hitt/Barker: 6-1, 6-2

2D: Czirr/McKeen (Pow) def. Turnwall/Frazier: 6-1, 7-6

Tigers Boys Results – Powell

1S: Cade Queen (Pow) def. Chandler Smith: 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

2S: Nathan Preator (Pow) def. Tanner Tryzbiak: 6-4, 6-1

1D: Hicswa/Ta. Schultz (Pow) def. Davies/Swafford: 6-2, 6-2

2D: Wormald/Barrus (Pow) def. Aanerud/Baker: 6-2, 6-3

3D: Stensing/Te. Schultz (Pow) def. Corona/Wiberg: 6-3, 6-3

Word from the Coach

“Lots of moral victories that we will work to turn into dual wins as we play our last non-conference on Friday before opening conference play on Saturday at home vs Rawlins.” – Darin Anderson