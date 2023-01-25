Rock Springs Tiger victorious over Evanston tonight

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Rock Springs High School Varsity Wrestling Team went head to head with Evanston High School’s Wrestling Team at 6:00 p.m., tonight. The Tigers won their match, 42 to 39.

The next tournament in place for the Tigers will be the Ron Thon Tournament on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28 at Riverton High School. This tournament is a big deal in the wrestling programs as participants from all three classes compete against each other. Natrona currently holds the title with Sheridan and Douglas right behind them.