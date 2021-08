Rock Springs Tigers tennis results from Casper

August 30, 2021 — The Rock Springs Tiger girls and boys tennis teams competed Friday in Casper again Kelly Walsh and Natrona. Here are the team and individual results.

Rock Springs 1 – Natrona 4 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Karlie Nandrup lost 0-6, 6-4, 6-7

#2 Singles – Abby Jones won 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

#1 Doubles – Palinek/May lost 0-6, 0-6

#2 Doubles – Bush/Aldredge lost 1-6, 1-6

#3 Doubles – Hollingshead/Hamblin lost 2-6, 1-6

Rock Springs 3 – Natrona 2 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Sanarez won 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

#2 Singles – Yeshlur lost 1-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Smith Conover won 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

#2 Doubles – Ribordy/Fox lost 5-7, 3-6

#3 Doubles – Anderson/Conrad won 6-3, 6-1

Rock Springs 0 – Kelly Walsh 5 (Girls)

#1 Singles – Karlie Nandrup lost 0-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Abby Jones lost 0-6, 2-6

#1 Doubles – Palinek/Woodward lost 0-6, 1-6

#2 Doubles – Bush/Aldredge lost 1-6, 1-6

#3 Doubles – Hollingshead/Hamblin lost 0-6, 0-6

Rock Springs 0 – Kelly Walsh 5 (Boys)

#1 Singles – Sanarez lost 1-6, 1-6

#2 Singles – Yeshlur lost 0-6, 0-6

#1 Doubles – Smith/Conover lost 1-6, 0-6

#2 Doubles – Ribordy/Fox lost 3-6, 1-6

#3 Doubles – Anderson/Schrag lost 0-6,1-6