Rock Springs Wrestling to compete at State

RS Wrestling – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With Regionals over, the Rock Springs High School Wrestling Team is heading to State. With the weather impacting roads this week, the team took off on Monday to ensure they would make it to Casper, Wyoming for 4A State, which begins Feb. 23-25.

According to the RSHS Wrestling Facebook page, Boys’ State qualifiers are as follows:

*106 – Kirklin Hay

*106 – Michael Stromberg

*113 – Nathan Beltran – 4th in Region

*120 – Lincoln Young – 3rd in Region

*126 – Alex Abrigo

*132 – Broc Fletcher – Region Champion

*138 – Cammeron Blake

*138 – Kayleb Farris – 4th in Region

*160 – Josh Sain

*152 – Kyle Cahill

*160 – Sam Thornhill – Region Champion

*182 – Matthew Foster – Region Champion

*195 – Ian Dickinson – 2nd in Region

*195 – Pat Gross – 4th in Region

*285 – William Bybee – 3rd in Region

*285 – Ranger Elkins

Qualified Girls:

*170 – Hali Witt – 3rd girls

*190- Maggie Smith – Girls Champion

Congratulations to all those that qualified and good luck at State tomorrow.