RS and GR Indoor Track Teams are off to a great start at State

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING — Yesterday kicked off the 2023 State Indoor Track Meet for both Rock Springs and Green River. Both teams have been excelling in their divisions, having some of their athletes already take the podium.

Below are the results of yesterday’s track events for those on podium. Today’s events will include the Boys’ long jump (4A, 3A), Girls’ Triple jump (3A, 4A), Boys’ high jump (3A, 4A), Girls’ pole vault (4A, 3A), Boys’ Shot Put (3A, 4A) and 4×200 meter relay finals, 800-meter finals, 55-meter hurdle finals, 55-meter dash finals, 200-meter finals, 1600-meter finals, and 4×400 meter relay finals.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay 4A

Green River takes 3rd: Meeka Iwen, Lily Murdock, Isabelle Murdock, Madison Murdock with 10:43.89

Girls Shot Put 3A

Green River takes 2nd: Lillian Allison 37-11.00, 8 points

Girls Shot Put 4A

Rock Springs takes 8th: Justice Battle 36-02.25, 1 point

Boys 400-Meter Run 4A

Rock Springs takes 6th – Braden Killpack 53.67, 3 points

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley 4A

Rock Springs takes 8th: Dalton Marincic, Colton Doak, Andre Graves, Connor Tygum with 4:02.79, 1 point

Boys Pole Vault 3A

Green River takes 3rd,4th, 6th: 3rd – Keegan Gailey 10-06.00, 6 points, 4th – Christian Oswald 10-06.00, 5 points, 6th – Trace Erdmann 10-00.00, 2.50 points

Boys Pole Vault 4A

Rock Springs takes 2nd: Maddix Holmes

Green River is currently sitting in 8th as a team, Rock Springs is currently sitting in 9th as a team.