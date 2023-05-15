RS Stallions play at Jackson Tournament

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

JACKSON, WYOMING — The Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions American Legion Baseball headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for their Tournament. This was a two-day tournament that included baseball teams from Rock Springs, Gallatin Valley, Jackson Hole, and Cody.

According to WyoPreps, for yesterday’s (May 13) matchups, Jackson Post 43 Giants beat the RS Stallions 5-3, which a 3-run 6th got the Giants the win. For the second matchup, the Cody Cubs beat the Stallions, 17-3. The Cubs roll thanks to an 8-run 3rd (already led 7-0). T. Schroeder had 3 hits and 4 RBIs.

For today, Sunday, May 14, RS Stallions lost to Gallatin Valley Outlaws, 11-0.

The next game is scheduled for May 16 against the GR Knights American Legion Baseball Post 28 in Green River.