RSHS and GRHS sport cancellations

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The weather has affected spring high school sports once again. The following list below shows the sports that have been cancelled for both Rock Springs and Green River athletics.

Thursday, April 6

Green River Soccer – Lady Wolves and Wolves games against Mountain View have been cancelled for April 6 and rescheduled to April 29 at Wolves Stadium.

Green River Softball – Kelly Walsh @ Green River has been cancelled. No make up date has been set.

Green River Track and Field – World invite is dependent on roads. Cheyenne Invite has been cancelled, no makeup date has been set.

Rock Springs Soccer – The Lady Tigers and Tigers soccer games have been cancelled.

Friday, April 7

Green River Softball – Natrona @ Green River has been cancelled. No make up day has been set.

Saturday, April 8

Green River Spring Tennis – GRHS Spring Tennis @ Laramie is dependent on roads and weather.