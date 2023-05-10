RSHS announced Theodore Holmstrom as the new Head Coach of Football

Courtesy of the University of Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School is happy to announce the hiring of Theodore Holmstrom as the new Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

Coach Holmstrom is coming to Rock Springs from Mobridge Pollack High School in South Dakota. Coach Holmstrom is a native of Michigan, yet knows Wyoming well, as he was the head coach in Lyman Wyoming before moving back to Michigan and then to South Dakota. Coach Holmstrom has been involved in football at the High School and Collegiate levels since 1983. He brings to RSHS a lot of experience, a passion for the game, and a willingness to not only grow the football program but to grow his players into great student-athletes.

Rock Springs High School is looking forward to this new chapter in our football program.The administration of Rock Springs High School is trying to coordinate a meet and greet for the new coach during the summer, more information on the event will be posted on our Facebook page.

Please join us in welcoming Coach Holmstrom to our school and community.

Highlights in High School Football Coaching Career

2023: Head Coach @ Mobridge Pollock High School, South Dakota: Team made playoffs after missing the playoffs the year before.

2017: Head Coach @ Hancock Central High Michigan: Team made the playoffs for the 1st time in 11 seasons. Team set the all-time school offensive records for points and total yards gained in a season.

2016: Head Coach @ Hancock Central High (2nd tenure) Michigan. 1st winning record since 2010. Named West-Pac Football Coach of the Year.

2011: Head Coach @ Lyman High School, Wyoming. Won 11 games (school record). Reached State Championship and Shutout Five Opponents. Offense ranked #1 in passing yards and total offensive yards in the state of Wyoming (all classes). Team set the all-time school offensive records for points and total yards gained in a season.

2010: Head Coach @ Lyman High School, Wyoming. 2A West Conference Champions. Named 2A West Football Coach of the Year. Offensive Coordinator in the Wyoming Shrine Bowl. Broke the record for the most passing yards.

1995: Head Coach @ Hancock Central High (1st tenure), Michigan. 1st playoff appearance in HCH history and 1st West-Pac Conference Championship. Named West-Pac Football Coach of the Year.

College Football Coaching Career1984, 1990-93, 1998-2009: Assistant Coach @ Michigan Technological University (NCAA Division II) Football Three tenures and three different Head Coaches

Other Football Coaching Honors:

Spring of 2018: Breakout Presenter at the Michigan High School Coaches Association Clinic.

2001-2018 Coached American Football Clinics in Finland and Germany.College and High School Football Playing Career

1983: Walk-on Wide Receiver at Northern Michigan University (NCAA Division II)

1977 to 1980: Wide Receiver and Defensive End, at Marquette Senior High School, Marquette, Michigan.