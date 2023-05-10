RSHS announces Byron Bolen as the new Assistant Principal and Athletic Director

Courtesy of Rock Springs High School

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School and Sweetwater County School District #1 are happy to announce the hiring of Byron Bolen as the new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Mr. Bolen brings to RSHS a lot of experience in the area of school leadership, athletics, activities, and a willingness to not only grow the athletic programs but to grow our players into great student-athletes. Rock Springs High School is looking forward to this new chapter in our Athletic and Activities program.

Mr. Bolen provided the following bio:

I graduated from High School in the early 90’s in Sugar Land, TX and went right to work in the service industry with a Carpet Cleaning and Restoration startup company called Venturi Technologies. That was incredible experience that taught me the value of hard work, doing things right the first time, and giving the customer the best experience possible. I moved to Arizona in the late 90’s, enrolled in Eastern Arizona College, and then went on to Northern Arizona University where I studied American Politics and Economics.

After college, I got my first job teaching in a small rural school district in the White Mountains of Arizona. I loved it. I love teaching, leading, and found a way to incorporate my passions and competitive nature into the work in the classroom as a teacher, on the court as a coach, and on the stage as a director. I found that I was really good at getting the most out of kids because I believed in them, I loved them, and I wanted the best for them. It was the best of all worlds at that time.

I taught for 12 years and had taken a few courses toward a Master’s degree but lacked the time and funds to really complete it, so I went to work at the nearby Power Plant as the Safety Trainer. I was already OSHA qualified to teach 10 and 30 hour outreach classes. Plus, I had helped my dad in his Contractor Business Development company in Texas, and also, my friend in his Safety Training business to supplement my income through the years; so going to the Power Plant was an easy step for me to accomplish my goal and get my Master’s completed.

My first administration job was district Athletic Director. This position was amazing for me. It was all-in for Athletics on the Navajo reservation. Well-known for their love of basketball, I now had a 6,500-seat indoor basketball arena that was the premier venue for “Rezball.” In addition to basketball, we resurrected the football program, installed a new turf baseball and softball fields, and hosted many wrestling, volleyball, and basketball tournaments. As AD, I was able to take my love to education, kids, and my passion for athletics, and student outcomes, and take the program to a new level of excellence. I found I was able to exert my competitive juices and love of making incredible experiences for kids on an entirely new level.

At that time, my family was living about 6 hours away and I made a decision to get an admin job closer to home. This was be beginning of my experience as campus principal. Throughout my years as principal, I was able to see that no matter the circumstances, students can succeed in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, and personally, and be college or career ready. But this kind of outcome takes a dedication to believe that the students can, and to hold the students to high expectations.

My philosophy for education and schools has evolved over the years, and my vision is to empower all students to be successful, and personally driven through an effective team of teachers, staff, parents, and community; in a safe and collaborative learning environment dedicated to the value of high expectations. What brings me back to athletics is my belief in the tremendous impact it can have on everyone involved! I truly believe that a strong athletics program can benefit not only the student athletes, but the entire school, staff, families, and community. There is something magical about athletic competitions, school events, and seeing the rising generation give it their all. Athletic competitions and school events brings communities together like nothing else can, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of that effort at Rock Springs High School to create an amazing experience for everyone involved!

What brings me to the beautiful state of Wyoming is honestly my love for life and liberty, for this great country of America and the great outdoors, for the breathtaking beauty of the land, and the awesome opportunity to work at Rock Springs High School. I am beyond honored and excited to work alongside Superintendent McGovern, Principal Suppes, and the entire High School staff, to serve this amazing community and provide these kids with a truly rich and powerful experience!

This is what I live for; this is what drives me – to make a positive impact in people’s lives and to help them unleash their full potential!