RSHS announces Wendy Bider as Head Volleyball Coach

Courtesy of Rock Springs High School

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School is happy to announce the hiring of Wendy Bider as the new Head Volleyball Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Coach Bider brings to RSHS a lot of experience, a passion for the game, and a willingness to not only grow the volleyball program but to grow her players into great student-athletes. Rock Springs High School is looking forward to this new chapter in our volleyball program.

Coach Bider provided the following bio:

I have been in Sweetwater School District #1 for 31 years. My love of coaching was inspired by my father, he coached football, wrestling, and track for 36 years in Torrington. I grew up in the gym at Torrington High School.

My first Coaching experience started at White Mountain Jr High, I Coached 7th-grade girls’ volleyball, girl basketball, boys’ basketball, and track. I then had the opportunity to be the JV Coach at RSHS for 4 years and I knew that I needed more experience if I ever wanted to become a Head Coach.

I spent two summers working with USA Volleyball and their High-Performance teams. I was fortunate to work with some of the best volleyball players in the Intermountain range. In 2000 I had the amazing opportunity to be the Head Volleyball Coach at RSHS. 2008 our team took down Gillette to earn 3rd place at State Tournament. In 2010 the team made it to the state championship game with a loss in a four-game set to Kelly Walsh. In 2014 I was asked to fill in for the Western Wyoming Volleyball team as an interim for the year and had an amazing team that worked their way into the Region 9 Championship against Powell.

I took 2016-2018 off to spend quality time with my family and watch my son (Brock) and daughter (Brynn) in their sports and activities. 2018 I couldn’t stay away, I Coached Jr. High volleyball and track and then made my way back up to High school with Sophomore volleyball and currently RSHS Track and Field. I feel really blessed that RSHS Administration has given me this opportunity to work with some amazing young ladies. I have had some wonderful experiences here at RSHS, some of the young ladies I’ve been able to work with, and will work with are the reason I put my name in for the Head Volleyball position.

I would like to work with the Jr. High volleyball Coaches and athletes. We will host camps and open gyms for the 7th and 8th-grade girls and make it an easier transition into RSHS. I would also like to revive the Developmental Volleyball Leagues for 3-6th graders. Coaching to me is an opportunity to enable young ladies to reach their physical, mental/emotional, and social goals. I am looking forward to meeting with the team and hiring upbeat inspired assistant Coaches.

My overall goal for the team is to develop a competitive, well-rounded team with each girl valued and respected. Thank you to my husband Matt for being so supportive.