Rock Springs defeats Green River in girl’s softball doubleheader

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River held their Conference Match against Rock Springs today, regardless of the wind. In their first game, the Green River Lady Wolves lost to the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, 16-9. The Lady Wolves had a 6-1 lead in the second inning and 5 points in the first inning, but the Lady Tigers were able to pull through the rest of the game, defeating the Lady Wolves. According to WyoPreps, an 8-run 6th propelled the Tigers to the win. Florencio had 4 hits and 4 RBIs for the Lady Tigers. The Tigers hit 4 home runs, including 2 by Turnwall.

The second game was a non-conference match, where Rock Springs lead the game, beating Green River 17 to 5 in 5 innings.

Green River Lady Wolves will be in Cheyenne this Friday and Saturday for the Cheyenne Softball Tournament.