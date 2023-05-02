RSHS honors graduating soccer players

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored their graduating soccer seniors during their last home conference game last week. Seniors were welcomed by their family and friends as they walked the track where a voice memo explained what their future goals are after the completion of high school. Congratulations!
RSHS Girls’ Soccer
Korbyn Hay
Melani Vega
Maritza Avina
Shelby Schoenfeld
Aubrey Yantis
RSHS Boys’ Soccer
Hudson Conrad
Adan Hernandez
Jesus Duarte
Dante Moreno
Gerald Vivanco
Karson Curtis