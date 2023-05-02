RSHS honors graduating soccer players

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored their graduating soccer seniors during their last home conference game last week. Seniors were welcomed by their family and friends as they walked the track where a voice memo explained what their future goals are after the completion of high school. Congratulations!

RSHS Girls’ Soccer

Korbyn Hay

Melani Vega

Maritza Avina

Shelby Schoenfeld

Aubrey Yantis

RSHS Boys’ Soccer

Hudson Conrad

Adan Hernandez

Jesus Duarte

Dante Moreno

Gerald Vivanco

Karson Curtis